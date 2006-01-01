#WBSALESGUIDE
Enterprise Sales Guide:
Hiring Playbook
Make 2018 the Year You Crush
Enterprise Sales
If you’re a CEO of a Series A enterprise startup - you’re probably thinking through critical questions: Should I hire a VP of Sales or two junior hires? How do I vet a VP of Sales candidate? How can I create a scalable onboarding process?
See our ready-to-go playbook below as you source, onboard, and interview the top candidates to join your enterprise sales machine.
As an enterprise VC fund, we at Work-Bench are often asked about best practices for how an enterprise startup can transition from founder-led selling to making their first sales hire post Series A raise. This is one of the most critical hires to make for an early stage enterprise startup, and one that we see many challenges with. We hope this guide will help you scale your sales team quickly and effectively, while building a scalable and repeatable sales process.